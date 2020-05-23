Reminder: No media briefings from the state or county this weekend regarding COVID-19 updates

This weekend, the Department of Health will not be holding any media briefings on COVID-19. The next media briefing will take place on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

The department will provide an update on COVID-19 through a noon press release containing the latest information and data on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

If this would change, the department would issue an updated advisory.

Regarding the County updates from Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, briefings will move to only Tuesday and Friday of next week.