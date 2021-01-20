Remote learning for Erie School District students proving to be challenging this year

Remote learning for Erie School District students is proving to be challenging this year.

Erie School Board showed remote learning comparisons between quarters one and the 1920 and 2021 school years.

Overall, middle school students seem to be showing the most difficulty with a 56% fail rate during the second quarter this year.

The data showed a 48% fail rate for Erie High students in the second quarter during the 2021 school year.

Students at Collegiate Academy showed a 17% fail rate in the second quarter.