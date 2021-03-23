Rental assistance program launches on March 29th

We’ve heard the stories about people who can’t pay their rent after losing pay to the pandemic.

Now a new program looks to keep people in their homes, maybe as long as a year.

We spoke to a landlord and a tenant about the possible benefits that could make a change for the better.

“Fabulous. Oh my gosh. So many tenants were impacted by the pandemic. They couldn’t pay their rent,” said Rose Nouri, Real Estate Agent/Landlord.

An expression of relief from Rose Nouri who has been a landlord in Erie for over 30 years.

Nouri said that she isn’t struggling as a landlord, nor has her tenants, but she sees others getting hit financially.

This landlord said that the news of the emergency rental assistance program is going to help so many in need of financial help.

“I know many landlords that are friends of mine. They haven’t been paid rent by the tenants for about a year. They couldn’t evict the tenants. They didn’t want to evict the tenants,” said Nouri.

The program is eligible for those who have qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income.

It’s also qualified for those who may have been at risk of experiencing homelessness. The funds of the program can pay for up to a total of 12 months rent and utilities.

Some people said that they hope others are aware of this rental assistance.

“I just think making sure people know that this is available is going to be key because last time when there was assistance available, not many people knew that it was available,” said Jasmine Flores, Community Activist.

The security deposit and some housing stability services are also covered with the funds.

Some landlords and tenants hope this assistance will be the beginning for the better.

Applications will become available online and in person on March 29th. You can find more information on the rental assistance here.