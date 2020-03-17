Rep. Mike Kelly writes letter urging IRS to extend 2020 tax filing amid COVID-19 outbreak

Representative Mike Kelly, R-Pa., announced in a news release today that he wrote to U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig urging them to consider extending the 2020 tax filing deadline as Americans confront the challenges associated with the outbreak of COVID-19.

“Under current law, the IRS can extend the tax filing deadline up to six months. The agency has exercised this authority in the recent past when it helped Americans in the wake of devastating hurricanes. Taking this action now would relieve American taxpayers during this unpredictable and stressful period.”

“Numerous state and local governments have implemented social distancing requirements, including the closure of certain businesses, to slow the spread of this virus. While necessary, these drastic and unprecedented measures are causing significant financial hardship for all Americans.”

You can read the full letter below: