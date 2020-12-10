Representative Kelly makes statement on Governor Wolf’s latest Pennsylvania lockdown

U.S. Representative Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) released this statement following Governor Tom Wolf’s latest lockdown of the Keystone State:
“Pennsylvanians have endured the coronavirus pandemic for nearly a year and are fully capable of determining what activities they are comfortable engaging in. Governor Wolf’s latest order demonstrates that he does not trust us to make our own decisions. In mandating more business closures, he has guaranteed that more hard-working Pennsylvanians will lose their jobs as additional small businesses will close permanently. This is unacceptable and the governor should lift this lockdown immediately.” said U.S. Representative Mike Kelly (R-Pa.)