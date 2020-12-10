Representative Kelly makes statement on Governor Wolf’s latest Pennsylvania lockdown

Today, U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) released the following statement in response to new mitigation efforts announced today by Governor Wolf and Secretary Levine:

“I commend Governor Wolf and Secretary Levine for taking this difficult, but necessary, action to contain COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, in an effort to protect lives and prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed. There’s no question that these measures will result in real challenges for restaurant owners, workers and families. That’s why it’s vital that Congress do its part to come together and pass a COVID-19 relief bill to help those impacted by this pandemic.”