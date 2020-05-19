Representative Mike Kelly speaks out about COVID-19 recovery on ABC’s The View

Representative Mike Kelly is speaking out about his recovery from COVID-19 on ABC’s The View.

Kelly was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March and was prescribed the malaria drug Hydroxychlorquine.

On May 12th, Kelly announced that medical professionals had declared him free from the virus.

Representative Kelly also criticized Governor Wolf’s continued economic lock down during the interview.

The 16th district representative is questioning why Governor Wolf is implementing statewide coronavirus restrictions.

Kelly expressed that some counties have minimal cases compared to others.

“Philadelphia is completely different than Erie, PA where we had hardly any cases of the virus and very few deaths. Never had an overload in our hospital. Why do we use a one size fits all?” said Representative Mike Kelly, (R) 16th District.

Kelly also expressed the importance of setting guidelines to work instead of mandates.