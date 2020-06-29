Representative Ryan Bizzarro and ECGRA host zoom town hall to help small businesses with COVID-19 relief funds

Starting at 7 p.m. on June 29th, State Representative Ryan Bizzarro and the Erie County Gaming and Revenue Authority will partner together to host a zoom town hall in order to help small businesses with COVID-19 relief funds.

Across the commonwealth, a total of $200 million will be available for small businesses as they try to recover from the pandemic.

Eligible businesses that made less than a million dollars and have fewer than 25 employees can apply for the grants.

The grants will award anywhere from $5,000 to $50,000. Representative Bizzarro is asking those who attend this event to bring their recent tax and corporate documents.

“I think even with what we’ve seen during this pandemic we have seen suffering across the board on the individual level and on the true small businesses. This is our way of helping those small businesses get back on their feet,” said Bizzarro.

You can find the town hall meeting on zoom while using the meeting ID 991 9558 6146 and password 648682.