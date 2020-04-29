Research company conducts survey on Erie residents’ COVID-19 concerns

One local research company is conducting a survey on Erie residents’ COVID-19 concerns.
Moore Research is gathering more than 2,000 opinions about how COVID-19 has affected their daily lives.
Anxiety and fear were ranked the top two common emotions that many are continuing to cope with.
Erie residents are also changing their daily lives by spending more time with loved ones by phone, making meals at home and washing their hands more often.
“On the positive side of things, our community is really coming together during this time and like I said, they’ve been sharing so many stories of positive acts that they’re seeing everyday. So there is still that hope,” said Lindsay Bach-Moore from Moore Research.
The survey also showed that Erie County residents are confident in our healthcare systems and our community’s leadership.