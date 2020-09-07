Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic provide ways to avoid COVID-19 during Labor Day

As many of us mark the unofficial end of summer with a Labor Day Party, this year’s celebration is looking different as we try to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic said that there are a few things to keep in mind if you are hosting or attending the holiday festivities.

The first and foremost thing to note is that gatherings should be kept small.

Elderly individuals along with those with chronic health conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes or lung problems who are at a higher risk for COVID-19 should be extra cautious.

The Cleveland Clinic is also reminding individuals to not share their utensils, snack bowls or dips at this time.

“What we’re trying to avoid is the buffet where everyone comes together, everybody handles the food, hands in the chip bowl is what we want to avoid,” said Dr. Frank Esper from the Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

Researchers added that outdoor gatherings are best because of the increased air flow.

The researchers also remind everyone to maintain social distancing because the virus can still spread over short distances when outdoors.