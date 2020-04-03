Researchers at UPMC University of Pittsburgh publish first paper on a COVID-19 vaccine

Researchers at the UPMC University of Pittsburgh have published the first paper on a vaccine for this strain of the COVID-19 virus.

Those researchers are hoping to use a new technology through a device that looks like a band aid.

They say the current virus is similar to a previous SARS virus, so researchers weren’t starting from scratch.

The vaccine now goes to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for what is hoped is eventual approval for use in humans.

Those tests can normally take years, but the Trump Administration is promising a quicker review to accelerate human trials.