Responsibility to enforce County and state guidelines in Erie County

There are many questions surrounding whose responsibility it is to enforce the governor’s orders during the yellow phase. We spoke to the Erie County Sherrif about this issue.

Some say that the enforcement is the responsibility of leading law enforcement such as the State Police. Others feel as though the county should handle this issue.

There seems to be no doubt however that the enforcement should be a coordinated effort.

“Its not necessarily our responsibility, but we have assisted other agencies that want to keep their patrol officers out in the street and if we have the ability to take care of their problem and just ask people to move on, or adhere to social distancing, we’ve done that,” said John Loomis, Erie County Sheriff.

There is little clarity on who is taking the lead enforcing the state and county coronavirus guidelines during the yellow phase. Currently the County Sheriff’s Department is assisting.

Loomis said that as of right now, he doesn’t see the sheriffs department role with enforcement efforts changing.

“We aren’t in the business to tell people to close. That is not to me personally and professionally. That is not a law enforcement matter,” said Loomis.

Community members we spoke with seem to agree with Loomis.

“I think they have enough to do. That is my opinion,” said Diana Karner, Erie Resident.

Nyla Maggio said that she believes if any local law enforcement are put towards the effort, it should be the State Police.

“I feel like people think the county doesn’t have enough power, as much authority as bad as that sounds. State Police I feel like people will listen more to hopefully,” said Nyla Maggio, Erie County Resident.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said there is not a dedicated team, rather it depends where the violations occur.

“Agencies who are overseeing those particular parts of land, like a community park or larger park that would be done through the municipality. When it comes to large gatherings in general the calls if the complaint comes in, that would usually be turned overt to law enforcement from that community,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

The county executive said that local law enforcement is a partner ready to educate.

City of Erie Police Chief San Spizarny said they will encourage members of the public to socially distance and wear a mask when appropriate.

This however is not under a criminal code, therefore it will be highly encouraged.