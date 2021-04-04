Restaurant owners respond to the easing of COVID restrictions

The ease of the restrictions began on April 4th for restaurant and business owners just in time for spring. Governor Tom Wolf made the announcement just last month.

We spoke with some of the local restaurants about this welcoming news.;

Restaurants react to the start of the ease in restrictions. While even though it is a step in the right direction, one thinks the alcohol lift is the best benefit.

Staring Sunday April 4th, bars and restaurants in Pennsylvania can now serve alcohol without the purchase of food, and the addition of the lift on alcohol curfew along with the increase of occupancy for businesses.

“Today we have live music again so hopefully we will have people hanging out for a bit in the bar area,” said Michael Keller, General Manager of The Cork 1794.

Gyms, malls, casinos, theaters and other facilities can increase occupancy to 75%.

Indoor events can now allow for 25% and outdoor events will be at 50% of maximum occupancy.

For restaurants who are not self certified, they can increase their capacity to 50%. Self certified restaurants can have a maximum occupancy of up to 75%.

“I think it’s going to be really big for us especially for us moving into spring and summer here. People are feeling more comfortable with the banquets,” said Keller.

Even though restaurants can increase their capacity to 50% or even 75%, one restaurant owner said that you will have to stay six feet apart.

“I don’t see the huge benefit from tables going from 50-75% because tables still have to be six feet apart. So no big benefit there,” said John Melody, Restaurant Owner.

Melody said that the real benefit here is the ease of the restriction on alcohol.

“It allows for people to come in and have a drink. If you go to dinner someplace else and want to stop in for a beer or two on your way home that’s good for everybody’s business I think,” said Melody.

The Cork also has put out seats at the bar since the new ease of restrictions starts today, but both restaurants are hoping that all restrictions will drop soon.