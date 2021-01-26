Restaurant Week- Molly Brannigan’s Irish Pub

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. So if you are looking for that special place to take that special someone, you might want to head downtown.

As restaurants around Erie continue to take part in Restaurant Week, one restaurant is providing patrons a new look when you walk inside.

Molly Brannigan’s is going all out for Valentine’s Day. If you want to book a reservation during Restaurant Week, here are the specials they are serving.

“We have a couple of different options. We have a lunch option and a dinner option so you can come in for lunch and get salad, appetizer and Reuben. For dinner we have the same thing. You also get an appetizer, salad, fish and chips. Just trying to keep the Irish flair and come on in,” said Anne Lewis, Director of Marketing for Red Letter Hospitality.