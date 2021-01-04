Restaurants, gyms, and entertainment facilities are once again open for business.

This comes after a three week shut down from Governor Tom Wolf.

We went to State Street with what local business owners have to say on this.

For the last few weeks if people were to head into a restaurant they would just be grabbing take out. This is not the case today however.

Businesses can once again welcome in new customers.

Excitement is in the air for restaurant owners as they re-welcome dine in service for customers.

“It was an interesting time over the holidays when it’s usually our busiest time to be quiet, but we still had a lot of great support from the community and we did a lot of take out, but it’s just not the same,” said Rebecca Styn, Owner of Room 33 Speakeasy.

What is important to remember is that although some restrictions were lifted, there are others that are still in place.

For example you can not order alcohol without ordering food as well. The restaurants also have to maintain the indoor crowd to 50% capacity.

“Tables still have to be six feet apart. Everyone still has to wear their masks upon entering or leaving the table or going anywhere between tables and there’s no bar seating,” said Styn.

Local gyms can now also welcome in members.

“Many are excited to walk through the doors of the gym to get a head start on their New Years Resolution. However, the employees are just excited. We have so many fabulous employees, trainers, fitness professionals, and specialists who absolutely love their jobs. That’s the thing about the fitness industry, the people who work here have chosen to work here because they want to be in this environment and when you take that environment away from them it can be really damaging. So we are just thankful it was only three weeks this time,” said Matt Pribonic, Owner of Irock Fitness.

Employees at Presque Isle Downs and Casino are making final touches in order to welcome back customers in a safe manner.

“It’s been very difficult. It’s going to be a long road to get back to where we were, but you know we have followed the rules and we are getting to open and we’ve got a great team so we’ll make it happen,” said Kevin O’Sullivan, Vice President and General Manager of Presque Isle Downs and Casino.

Movie theaters can also reopen as well. The casino doors will open tomorrow afternoon at 4:00.