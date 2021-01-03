Restaurants, gyms, movie theaters and casinos to reopen as certain COVID restrictions are lifted

Starting tomorrow local restaurants can resume indoor dining, gym owners can reopen their facilities and movie theaters and casinos can also reopen.

For over three weeks restaurants have been limited to take out and outdoor dining, but only starting tomorrow patrons can now be served indoors.

The owner of a few local restaurants, John Melody, said that some staff members are eager to return to work.

Melody said that some restrictions are still in place including mask wearing and abiding by the 50% capacity guidelines.

Melody said that he is curious to see what businesses will look like this week.

“Everybody is really really excited to come back to work. I’m just not sure what to expect from the community. January and February are typically slower months. Will it be better than a normal January and February after Christmas? Like we said when people have to be cooped up for the last month,” said John Melody, Co-Owner of U Pick 6.

In addition to local restaurants opening for indoor dining, the Presque Isle Downs and Casino will reopen on Tuesday January 5th.