Restaurants in downtown Meadville reopen today

Restaurants in downtown Meadville are also reopening today.

Firehouse Grill is welcoming customers back after being closed for more than three weeks. This afternoon customers are taking advantage of the weather by enjoying a meal back inside the restaurant.

The manager of the restaurant told us they are continuing to follow all CDC guidelines and protocols by distancing each dining table and using extra sanitation.

“First day back is what we anticipated when we heard the door open and saw people walk in. It’s what we like to hear and see,” said Jillian Peterson, Manager of Firehouse Grill.

Firehouse Grill will also still offer curbside pickup.