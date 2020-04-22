1  of  5
Restaurants in the U.S. are on track to take a 50 billion dollar hit in April

Restaurants in the U.S. are on track to take a 50 billion dollar hit in April with losses mounting to an estimated 240 billion dollars by the end of 2020.

This is as the coronavirus crisis ravages the industry according to a national restaurant association survey.

Two thirds of U.S. restaurant workers, or eight million people, have been laid off or furloughed according to the study.

Approximately four in ten restaurants are currently closed. At least 60% of operators say existing federal relief programs will not help them prevent more layoffs.

