Rise in COVID-19 cases at Wesbury in Meadville

Wesbury in Meadville is seeing a rise in positive COVID-19 cases.

Mandatory COVID-19 testing is required at skilled nursing facilities when the county positivity rate rises above 5%.

Since mandatory testing began on Nov. 2nd:

Grace Rehabilitation and Health Center has had 17 positive staff members; 44 positive residents

Cribbs Residential Center has had one positive staff member; one positive resident

Wesbury’s Grace Rehabilitation and Health Center currently has 186 residents. Wesbury’s Cribbs Residential Center currently has 75 residents.

Of the positive resident cases about half are asymptomatic and the remainder have mild to moderate symptoms.

Grace’s Village Center Neighborhood has been converted into a COVID Unit with capacity for 70 residents. There are currently 43 people in the COVID Unit.

All positive residents are in isolation, and ongoing testing will continue daily when necessary and weekly as required, according to Wesbury.

“Wesbury has put forth extraordinary efforts as we have been navigating this pandemic these past 10 months,” says Sheila Bundy, Director of Healthcare Service and VP of Quality and Compliance. “These are unchartered waters for all of us. While it is understandable that people are anxious to return to some sense of normalcy, we urge those in our surrounding communities to do their part in stopping the spread of this virus.”

Wesbury says they will maintain current information on their website’s coronavirus page and on their coronavirus phone line 814-332-9015.