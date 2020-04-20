Rite Aid expands COVID-19 testing in Erie

Rite Aid is expanding COVID-19 testing efforts in Erie at their Peach Street location.

Testing will take place in the form of a drive-up site located in the store’s parking lot.

A self-swab nasal test will be administered. Eligibility for testing will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals.

Patients are required to provide a government issued identification, be at least 18 years of age and must pre-register online.