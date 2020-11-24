Rite Aid expands free COVID-19 testing to those 13 and older; no symptoms needed for test

Rite Aid is expanding its free COVID-19 testing in Pennsylvania to offer testing to those 13-years-old and older, regardless if they are exhibiting virus symptoms or not.

Legal guardians must provide consent and accompany those 18 and younger.

Anyone in need of a test is required to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com and must schedule a time slot for testing.

Sites are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Testing will be temporarily unavailable at Rite Aid sites on Thanksgiving and Friday, November 27, and will resume on Saturday, November 28.