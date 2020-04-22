Rite Aid offers self testing for COVID-19

A local pharmacy is adding to Erie County’s ability to test for the COVID-19 virus and this test is a DIY.

You can register online and if approved you can take the test. You will need to bring your I.D. and proof of confirmation to the Rite Aid on Peach Street.

The pharmacy is set up for 200 tests in a day, but that can be expanded if needed.

“You can go to riteaid.com to register. You do have to take a quick survey just to see if you qualify for the test per the CDC recommendations. Then, once you get the go ahead to register, you get a time slot. Then, you come in for that time slot,” said Aimee Stephens, Rite Aid.

Rite Aid staff members say test results will come back in two to seven days.