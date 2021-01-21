Rite Aid opens COVID-19 testing locations in PA, expands eligibility to ages 4+

Rite Aid announced today it’s opening 60 COVID-19 test sites, including new locations in parts of Pennsylvania, and is expanding testing eligibility to anyone aged four and older.

Starting Jan. 22, testing will be free and available for those four and older in all of Rite Aid’s 460 self-swab locations. No symptoms are needed for testing. Click here for a list of locations near you.

In order to get tested, you must pre-register online at www.riteaid.com to schedule a time slot.

Rite Aid is also seeking to fill over 2,000 new pharmacist, pharmacy intern and pharmacy technician roles to administer COVID-19 vaccines under Phase 2 of the CDC’s roll-out plan. Those interested can visit www.careers.riteaid.com for more information.