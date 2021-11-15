Robison, Waterford Elementary Schools moving to temporary virtual learning

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — Robison and Waterford Elementary Schools are the latest schools to go virtual due to a “significant” rise in covid cases and related staffing shortages.

The Fort LeBoeuf School District announced Monday the two elementary schools will move to virtual learning from Nov. 17 through Nov. 29. The schools will return to in-person classes Nov. 30th.

According to the district, at this time, all other school buildings will remain open.

Families can pickup free meals in front of both schools on Nov. 17 & Nov. 22 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Belle Valley, Grover Cleveland Elementary School, Wattsburg Area Schools and Blessed Sacrament & St. Jude of Erie Catholic Schools have all announced a transition to virtual learning this month due to covid cases.

