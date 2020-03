It’s a sign of the times, with a message for everyone who’s unsettled over the COVID-19 virus.

If you’re headed near Asbury Road and West 12th Street, you can find a random act of hope and encouragement.

It’s a rock stacking sculpture that seems to bridge people’s fears, with an archway to a message for all.

At this location the sculpture generally changes from time to time and this time it comes with a sign saying “everything will be okay,” followed by a heart.