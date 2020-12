ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- It was announced Sunday that Albany International Airport has entered a partnership with the State University of New York (SUNY) to begin testing airport employees and travelers for COVID-19. The partnership was agreed upon by SUNY Chancellor, Jim Malatras, and Albany International Airport CEO Philip Calderone both joined by Upstate Medical President Mantosh Dewan M.D.

“SUNY has led the way in developing solutions to combatting COVID-19 from producing face shields to providing the healthcare workforce to Upstate Medical University’s state of the art testing approved by the FDA,” said Chancellor Malatras. “It demonstrates the power of public higher education to be a critical resource to tackle the challenges we face. My thanks to Upstate Medical President Dewan and his team’s ongoing efforts to combat this virus through testing analysis, vaccine research, and providing healthcare during this monumental time, as well as CEO Calderone’s collaboration to expand our reach to help the employees who handle the operations and ensure the safety of their travelers. We’re in this together.”