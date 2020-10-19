Safety tips for trick-or-treating this Halloween

If you are planning on taking part in Halloween this year, there are some safety tips you can use.

According to Dr. Fox, Family Physician at Allegheny Health Network, if you’re planning on handing out candy, leave the candy on a table separated which will allow for minimal contact.

It is recommended that all candy is cleaned before you open it and wash the bag that you plan on carrying around.

Dr. Fox also said that if you’re planning on heading out for the holiday, there’s some precaution you can take beforehand to ensure your safety.

“If you see someone without a mask, steer clear. If you see a house with someone without a mask, stay away. Masks are good on Halloween,” said Dr. Bradley Fox, Family Physician at Allegheny Health Network.

“It’s also important to remember to maintain your social distance from others around you.