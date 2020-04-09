Saint Mary’s Home of Erie using creative ways to keep families connected

The coronavirus is keeping many families apart, especially ones in nursing homes.

Saint Mary’s Home of Erie has a plan to keep them connected.

Unfortunately, since the facility can’t allow any family members inside, they are thinking outside the box to keep them connected.

Through digital platforms like Facetime and Skype, family members can keep in touch with their loved ones.

“It’s hard for them not to see their families and adjust to new changes, but they’re dealing it really well, we think,” said Emma Toner, Director of Marketing, Saint Mary’s Home of Erie.

Saint Mary’s Home of Erie also has a plan in case they would need to respond to a major coronavirus outbreak.