Saint Vincent drive-up COVID-19 testing site now open

Saint Vincent’s swabbing site has officially opened as of this morning.

After receiving a doctors order for testing, people will be able to visit the West Side Health and Wellness Pavilion.

Patients are able to drive-up to the tent without getting out of your car. A team of doctors will then perform a nasal swab. That swab will be sent away for testing.

Patients are asked to self-quarantine until they get their results back.

“We feel this an ideal location, because it is away from the facility. It minimizes any risk to our staff and patients,” said Jason Roeback, Chief Operating Officer, Saint Vincent.

The drive-up site will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.