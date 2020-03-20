1  of  3
Breaking News
US-Mexico, US-Canada borders closing at midnight to non-essential travel Tax filing deadline extended, taxpayers urged to get refunds now Breaking: Erie’s Public Schools closing schools indefinitely

Saint Vincent drive-up COVID-19 testing site now open

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Saint Vincent’s swabbing site has officially opened as of this morning.         

After receiving a doctors order for testing, people will be able to visit the West Side Health and Wellness Pavilion.

Patients are able to drive-up to the tent without getting out of your car. A team of doctors will then perform a nasal swab. That swab will be sent away for testing.

Patients are asked to self-quarantine until they get their results back.

“We feel this an ideal location, because it is away from the facility. It minimizes any risk to our staff and patients,” said Jason Roeback, Chief Operating Officer, Saint Vincent.

The drive-up site will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar