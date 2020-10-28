Saint Vincent Hospital endures staffing impact and elective procedure postponement due to COVID-19 exposure

A staffing impact due to COVID-19 exposure will mean postponing certain elective procedures over at Saint Vincent Hospital.

According to a statement released by the spokesperson, a number of patients and direct caregivers at Saint Vincent recently tested positive for the virus.

The statement also said that they’re following strict CDC and DOH guidelines with regards to screening, testing and quarantining both patients and employees who may have been exposed or tested positive for the virus.

They also stated they are thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting impacted areas of the hospital.

Here is the full statement:

“At this stage of the Coronavirus pandemic, health care workers and patients testing positive for COVID-19 is not a unique circumstance for hospitals. At Saint Vincent and across AHN, we are following strict CDC and DOH guidelines with regard to screening, testing and quarantining patients and employees who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or who test positive for the virus. We also take all appropriate steps through contact tracing in collaboration with the health department to identify, inform and care for individuals who may have come in contact with someone who tests positive. A number of patients and direct caregivers at Saint Vincent recently tested positive for the virus and we are following all of the aforementioned procedures to manage the situation appropriately, in addition to thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting impacted areas of the hospital. AHN continues to closely follow industry standards for preventing exposure to COVID in health care facilities in an effort to make all of our hospitals and other sites of care safe for patients, visitors and caregivers. We anticipate postponing a small number of elective procedures due to the staffing impact.”