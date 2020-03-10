Saint Vincent Hospital prepares for coronavirus

Steps are being taken to ensure hospitals in Erie County are prepared to care for patients with coronavirus.

Doctor Chris Clark, the president of Saint Vincent Hospital, says patients coming into the emergency room with symptoms of COVID-19 would be put into a negative pressure room.

Patients would also be tested for other respiratory illnesses such as influenza, which has similar symptoms of the coronavirus.

President Chris Clark also says the amount of equipment has been increased for staff and patient safety.

There are currently no cases of the coronavirus in Erie County.