Saint Vincent releases COVID-19 update for the week

Saint Vincent has released a COVID-19 update for the week.

Saint Vincent COVID-19 Weekly Update:

Total number of COVID-19 tests taken at Saint Vincent locations: 1037, up from 900 last week

Total number of positive tests: 39, up by only one from last week

Total COVID-19 patient admissions to date: 6, up from 5 last week

Current number of COVID-19 patients: 1, same number as a week ago.  For 2 days this week, they had no one in the hospital.

COVID-related deaths: 2, up from 1 last week

To date, UPMC Hamot, the VA Medical Center and LECOM Health have not released similar COVID-19 statistics to the public.

