Saint Vincent vaccinating local health care providers

Saint Vincent Hospital was busy today vaccinating local health care providers.

For several weeks now, the hospital has been vaccinating non-affiliated health care workers. This includes workers with labs, home healthcare groups, independent offices and the local blood bank.

According to hospital officials, the main focus right now is helping health care provider groups because we are still in the 1A vaccination phase in Erie County.

As supply becomes more available, they will progress into other groups including 1B and 1C.

“By the end of today, we will have vaccinated about 350 non-affiliated health care workers. Today we have provided about a total of 4,000 doses and that’s including dose one and dose two,” said Stephen Henderson, AHN Saint Vincent.

Henderson says the vaccine process will go on for the foreseeable future.