Saint Vincent weekly COVID-19 data

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are 59 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one new death reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 5th.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 2,493 with 55 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 2,072 recovered cases, 366 active cases and 35,502 negatives reported.