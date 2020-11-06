Saint Vincent weekly COVID-19 data

Saint Vincent has released the following COVID-19 data for the week of Nov. 2nd:

  • Total number of COVID-19 tests performed at all Saint Vincent locations: 7,945, an increase by 339
  • Total number of positive tests: 440, up 38. Our overall rate of positivity is 5.54%
  • Total COVID-19 patient admissions to date: 152, up 20
  • Current number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 17
  • COVID-related deaths: 15 total, one new death this week. Of note, there was a death from early October that was not previously reported.

