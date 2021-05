Saint Vincent has released weekly COVID-19 numbers for the week of May 10:

Total number of COVID-19 tests performed at all Saint Vincent locations: 15,914, an increase by 167

Total number of positive tests: 2,359, up 20. Our overall rate of positivity is 14.82%

Total COVID-19 patient admissions to date: 940, up 11

Current number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 5

COVID-related deaths: 110 total, no new deaths this week