Sanford Company Janitorial Supplies helps businesses with disinfecting needs in order to stay safe and remain open

One Erie Company is staying busy these days, not only surviving the COVID pandemic, but helping other companies survive too.

We spoke with Sanford Company Janitorial Supplies, as well as those who depend on the company’s product.

The company is helping businesses and organizations by providing disinfecting supplies in order to stay safe and remain open.

It’s now the new normal for many to spray or wipe down surfaces by using the proper disinfecting products.

Sanford Company Janitorial and Supplies has been the hub during COVID times for many Erie businesses and organizations to kill germs and most importantly to execute the silent killer.

“Now we’re cleaning so that we can provide a safe and healthy environment for people to come back to learn and worship and make things to do all the things that makes life possible,” said Jason Sanford, President of Sanford Company Janitorial and Supplies.

These are the products that are allowing businesses and other organizations to remain open as well as staying safe.

“We opened safely starting in May and we opened the schools on August 24th and doing that he gave us the protocols that have been very successful,” said Kathe Gleason, Administer, Bethel Christian School.

Bethel Christian School remained open since August of last year.

The school reported zero cases of COVID-19 and many people hope to keep it that way.

The disinfectant products are non-toxic and are domestically produced.

“As the companies that are now starting to come back and look, it’s already established how we can help them,” said Sanford.

The supply and demand of the product is what is keeping many schools, businesses and organizations open and safe during these unprecedented times.

Sanford also said that he is willing to serve any businesses or organizations in Erie.

