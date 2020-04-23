Sara’s is open for the season

Breaking News
Today marks the 40th year for one local favorite hot spot to open.

Customers began lining up this morning to make their way to Sara’s for their seasonal tradition. Lines stretched back up the hill as far as the entrance to Waldameer.

Typically, Sara’s opens on April 1st, but due to COVID-19 the date was pushed back.

In an effort to maintain social distancing and to follow Governor Wolf’s order, the business opened three drive-thru lines. Employees are also using iPad’s to speed up the process of taking orders.

Sara’s will remain open until 8 p.m. tonight.

