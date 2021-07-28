School and local officials tasked with tough decisions concerning CDC’s new mask recommendation

With the CDC’s new recommendation on mask wearing, schools and local officials are tasked with some tough decisions.

As the school year approaches, Millcreek School District has a plan in place. That plan could change if COVID numbers increase.

“As the data continues to change with the new guidance coming from our local, state and national public health officials, we are willing to make the necessary pivots,” said Dr. Ian Roberts, Millcreek Township School District Superintendent.

Millcreek Superintendent Dr. Ian Roberts said that ultimately the goal is to make sure they are doing what is in the best interest of the students, and teaching staff.

The district has health and safety plan that was shared with parents.

“And what we are sharing with our parents is we are going to utilize a tiered approach that will essentially dictate our mask policy and mask guidance,” said Dr. Roberts.

Dr. Roberts said that as it sits right now, when the COVID rates are low or moderate, they will take into consideration parents voices and choice.

“If it’s important to note that while we are a little more than 30 days away from the beginning of the school year, the dynamic nature of our current health and safety plan would likely change as the numbers and the data changes,” said Dr. Roberts.

In Crawford County, the COVID numbers are rising. Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn said that despite this they are not looking at making people wear masks in buildings at this point.

“It’s going to be a hard sell. If the decision has to be made to make people wear a mask, but at this point we are not looking to make that determination at this point,” said Francis Weiderspahn, Crawford County Commissioner.

Wednesday night at 11 p.m. more information from Crawford County will be released on what school children there can expect when classes resume.

To view Millcreek School District’s mask guidelines, click here.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list