School districts react to Wolf Administration matching CDC guidelines for students

Changes are being made statewide to schools that hopefully will be bringing more students in classrooms.

We spoke to a couple of school districts about these changes.

The Wolf Administration announced today that they are matching the CDC guidelines in schools for students to distance three feet apart instead of six.

This has one dad thankful. Parents like Kevin Clark have lived through the toll that virtual learning has been taking on their kids.

“The virtual learning took a toll. It’s his developmental years. It’s damaging,” said Kevin Clark whose son goes to Harding School.

The Zoom meetings, social distancing, and face masks are the new normal for students, but things might be changing with a new rule.

Clark is hopeful with these new guidelines will help his son who is in the first grade.

“That’s great, I mean hopefully they can start to increase capacity and get kids back into the classroom,” said Clark.

The Wolf Administration agrees with the CDC deciding that students in grades K-12 can be three feet apart instead of six.

A statement from the Erie School Board reads “We are working to implement those changes with the health and safety of the entire EPS community as our top priority as we prepare to welcome students back to in-person instruction.”

The Erie School District is not alone. With this change, Millcreek School District is hoping that students will come back full time.

“We have seen some drifting over because the kids want to interact, be social, and want to be with their friends, and families feel it’s necessary for them to be back in person,” said Gary Winschel, Board President of the Millcreek School District.

Other restrictions will remain in place. Though Clark wants more to be done for students such as reduction of mask wearing.

“Mask wearing for less susceptible children. They are not in danger. Why force them to behave as if they are?” said Clark.

Millcreek School District announced today that there will be in-person prom at the Erie Convention Center along with graduation at Erie Insurance Arena for this year.