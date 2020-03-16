School lunch distribution set to begin

Despite school being cancelled, students within the Erie School District will soon be able to pick up their lunches.

Beginning tomorrow, students can head to any of the district’s schools to pick up their lunch, along with breakfast for the next day. This will carry on through the rest of the school shutdown.

Students are asked to have their student I.D. number ready for when they go pick up their lunches.

Families are being told that they can go to whatever school is closest to them, regardless of where their student attends.

“We really just want to spread crowds out. We want to, of course, practice social distancing and limit the gathering of large crowds following recent CDC guidance. Really, we are just trying to spread to the opportunities out for people to receive meal distributions,” said Erica Erwin, Coordinator of Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Erie School District.

Students can begin picking up lunches tomorrow from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.