SCI Forest reports first death of inmate with COVID-19

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) is reporting the first death of an inmate with COVID-19 at SCI Forest.

The 65-year-old inmate, who is unnamed, was serving a 10 to 20-year sentence for burglary.

He had underlying medical conditions and was sent to a local hospital on Dec. 20. He tested positive for COVID-19 while at the hospital.

The inmate had been at SCI Forest since September 2020.

“We are experiencing the same thing that our counties are experiencing, and we are following very strict procedures to mitigate the virus’ impact on our state prisons,” Wetzel said. “I’ve directed our staff to act aggressively and quickly when inmates report influenza-like illnesses, and that includes isolating and quarantining inmates, locking down units or entire prisons as needed, conducting regular cleanings and even 72-hour deep cleanings in order to protect staff and inmates.”

SCI Forest reports 10 active inmate cases and 19 active staff cases.