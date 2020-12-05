SCI Pine Grove reports first death of inmate with COVID-19

SCI Pine Grove has reported the first death of an inmate with COVID-19.

Department of Corrections (DOC) and SCI Pine Grove officials reported in a news release that the 38-year-old inmate, who is not named, died at a local hospital.

The inmate was serving a sentence of 1 ½ to 5 years for receiving stolen property, and had been at SCI Pine Grove since Jan. 8, 2019.

“We continue our battle against this dangerous invisible enemy,” Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said. “With fall upon us, we are experiencing a resurgence. That is why it is vital to continue our aggressive mitigation efforts. We cannot let our guard down.”

There are currently 10 active inmate cases and 8 active staff cases at SCI Pine Grove.

“We are experiencing the same thing that our counties are experiencing, and we are following very strict procedures to mitigate the virus’ impact on our state prisons,” Wetzel said. “I’ve directed our staff to act aggressively and quickly when inmates report influenza-like illnesses, and that includes isolating and quarantining inmates, locking down units or entire prisons as needed, conducting regular cleanings and even 72-hour deep cleanings in order to protect staff and inmates.”