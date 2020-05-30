Scott Enterprises distributes 16,400 meals to the community

With so many local families in need during this pandemic, free meals have become very popular.

Scott Enterprises has reported that they have far surpassed their May goal of distributing 10,000 meals to the local community.

In the end, the hospitality company has distributed more than 16,000 meals over a four week period.

Cars have been lined up and have zig-zagged through the Ambassador Conference Center parking lot twice a week.

President Nick Scott Sr. said that it is very gratifying to help those who need it most.

“They really appreciate it. They would give us letters and notes and candy and come through with their dogs and we gave them Milkbones and things like that. I felt gratified that we could do something for those in the community that really needed it. It really touched me,” said Nick Scott Sr., President of Scott Enterprises.

Meanwhile, like many other businesses in the hospitality and entertainment industry, Scott Enterprises is struggling to hold on.

How has the pandemic affected this business giant in our community? Did the shutdown affect any of the company’s development plans on the bayfront?

Hear more from Nick Scott here.