Scott Enterprises to provide free meals to families in need throughout May

Scott Enterprises has announced they will provide free meals to families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the month of May.

Starting Tuesday, May 5th, on Tuesdays and Thursdays in May 2020, Scott Enterprises will offer free family-style meals to families in need. Pick-up will begin at 1 p.m. at The Ambassador Banquet & Conference Center on Upper Peach Street.

Families interested in picking up a meal donation should follow the posted signs to the meal pick-up area and meals will be placed directly in a car’s trunk.

According to Scott Enterprises, those picking up meals must remain in their vehicles at all times and are encouraged to wear a face mask. This donation is meant for families who are truly in need and not meant for those who can afford otherwise.

The meal distribution will be on a first come, first serve basis and will go until 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. or until all meals are gone.