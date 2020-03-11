Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade Postponed amid coronavirus concerns

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Scranton Saint Patrick’s Parade has been postponed amid coronavirus concerns, according to the Scranton Saint Patrick’s Parade Committee.

“In light of new developments with the spread of the COVID-19 virus here on the east coast and mindful of recent Parade cancellations in Philadelphia, Boston & Ireland – the Saint Patrick’s Parade Association of Lackawanna County has decided to POSTPONE the 2020 Parade in Scranton,” Albert O’Donnell, the 2020 President of the Saint Patrick’s Parade Association of Lackawanna County said in a statement. “As conversations continue with officials from the City of Scranton, all agree that the safety and well-being of our community is of primary concern.”

“Scranton’s parade is one of the largest in the country and historically draws scores of visitors from far and wide – so we simply want to avoid exposing our community to additional risk at this time,” the statement reads. “While this decision is disappointing, we are acting with a general concern for the well-being of everyone. In the coming weeks, we pray that the COVID-19 virus will run its course and when we are confident that all is clear – we will enthusiastically plan a new 2020 date for the Saint Patrick’s Parade in Downtown Scranton. Stay tuned!!”

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti will be holding a press conference regarding the postponement of this year’s parade at 2:30 at City Hall. Eyewitness News will be live streaming the event online.

