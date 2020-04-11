Seasonal jobs in question due to COVID-19 outbreak

In addition for school coming to an end for students, many kids are wondering what will happen to their summer jobs.

Many seasonal jobs in the area are left in question at the moment due to the COVID-19 outbreak. One place that hires many students is UPMC Park.

Park management was supposed to hire additional staffing, but the construction halt could mean the new facilities won’t be built in time for additional employees to work.

Right now it is unknown when the ballpark will begin operations for the season.

“Right now what we are telling everybody is just to hang tight. We ourselves just as full time staff and Major and Minor League Baseball don’t know where this is all going right now whether we are going to play games. We are hopeful that we do and so for part-timers we’ve said as soon as we figure out something we’ll let you know,” said Greg Gania, Assistant GM/Communications for the Erie Seawolves.

According to Seawolves management they were looking to hire a record number of part-time employees this summer, but it is unknown if all of those positions can be filled.