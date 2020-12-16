With the new restrictions across the commonwealth, the Second Harvest Food Bank anticipates an increase of households needing assistance with food.

A food distribution will take place this Saturday at 10 a.m. Individuals who are taking part in the drive are asked to pre-register.

Due to the pandemic, the food bank has seen an increase of in-families asking for assistance.

This is something that one of the managers said is a humbling experience for them.

“We almost have to push people to ask for help to get the food that they need. It’s really rewarding to be able to help those people for the first time and let them know this is what we’re here for. We want to make sure that nobody is hungry in our area. If you need food just call us and we will get it to you,” said Zachary Webb, Development Manager at Second Harvest Food Bank.

If you are in need of assistance, you can contact the Second Harvest Food Bank here.