Second Harvest Food Bank giving back to those in need during COVID-19 pandemic

Food Banks across the country have been ramping up their programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. And with many people out of work, the demand is higher than ever.

Yoselin Person was live outside the Second Harvest Food Bank this morning to tell us how they are giving back to those in need.

The food bank has been reaching out to the community as many people are struggling to make it day to day due to the pandemic. Today, the food bank is expecting to hold a produce express distribution.

This event is intended for those who do not currently participate in one of the food bank’s existing produce express food distributions. Food will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

Volunteers will deliver food to you in your car in a no-touch drive-thru. Walk-up clients cannot be served this time around.

For safety reasons, the food bank strongly encourages as few people inside the vehicle as possible and everyone inside the vehicle must wear a mask or face covering during the distribution.

Pre-registration for the distribution is required.

If you did not pre-register for today’s event, you can still find out how to get help. You can call the Second Harvest Food Bank at 459-3663.

Food from the food bank is always free of charge.