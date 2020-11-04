The Second Harvest Food Bank is helping feed children struggling with hunger.

The organization’s back pack program raised money to support three grade schools in Harborcreek.

The organization realized that many students and their families are struggling because of the pandemic.

Forty students will be receiving a backpack filled with breakfast, lunch and dinner for a week.

The main goal is to alleviate the stress of wondering where their next meal will come from.

“I think that is what communities are for. Our country is so divided right now, why not come together to provide for those that are most vulnerable in our communities. We just don’t realize how much need there is,” said Linda McGarvey from the Second Harvest Food Bank.

The Second Harvest Food Bank operates 51 backpack sites across 13 school districts in Northwest Pennsylvania.