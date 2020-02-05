Second Smith College student isolated after being evaluated for coronavirus

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A second Smith College student is in isolation after being evaluated for potential exposure to the coronavirus Tuesday night.

According to the college’s spokeswoman Stacey Schmeidel, all safety precautions issued by the state Department of Health are being taken after the student reported cold-like symptoms on Tuesday.

At this time, the student is not considered a person under investigation (PUI) under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s clinical guidelines. The DPH does not recommend testing for coronavirus at this time, given that the student does not meet CDC criteria. Stacey Schmeidel, Smith College spokeswoman

DPH has directed the student to an emergency room for evaluation due to her symptoms and travel history. On January 27, the student contacted the Health Department for guidance on whether she should self-quarantine after traveling through Hubei Providence, the site of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Despite possible exposure to the virus, the student showed no symptoms and did not meet the criteria for isolation, according to the college.

Medical staff will remain in contact with the student and DPH, and she will remain in isolation for several days in compliance with CDC guidelines.

Schmeidel said this is unrelated to the first student who reported being possibly exposed to the coronavirus on February 2. That student, according to Schmeidel, “has left voluntary isolation after a medical exam because she has been symptom-free for 24 hours.”

Schmeidel added that at this time, under CDC and DPH guidance, there is no identified risk to the Smith community.