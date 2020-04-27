Secretary of Health comments on the state of the Pennsylvania food supply during COVID-19

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says that the department had an extensive discussion with Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding.



She says that there have been challenges to the food supply in Pennsylvania, but steps are in place to make sure that the demand is met.

“We have spoken with the food manufacturers, we’ve spoken with the food store organizations. We’ll work through this and we’ll make sure that the food chain is intact so people can get the food they need,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health.